The doctors tell her who it is especially good to eat currants

Currant is a valuable product whose properties are little known to people.

Doctors say that currants — source of vitamins. Berries improve appetite, useful in gastritis with low acidity and bowel diseases. Currants are useful not only fresh but also good to drink juice and a decoction of berries.

In the food consumed fresh, and dried fruits of black currant. Also dry the leaves and in some cases, the kidneys collect them in July — August, ripe berries are harvested in the morning, waiting for them to drain. from dew or late afternoon.

The leaves of black currant — Klondike of vitamin C. they Also contain magnesium, silver, manganese, sulfur, copper, lead, essential oils and possess anti-bacterial properties.

Also taken as a tonic, blood purifier, hematopoietic, anti-inflammatory, diuretic and diaphoretic for colds, coughs, bronchitis, whooping cough, and known ability to improve metabolism, dilate blood vessels. Freeze it for the winter, jams, compotes.

It is forbidden to eat the currants in the acidity of the stomach, hyperacidity gastritis, gastric ulcer, thrombophlebitis.

