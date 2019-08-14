The doctors tell her who it is especially useful to eat fish
Fish is one of the most important products for the human body.
All because due to fatty acids omega-3, it improves work of all internal organs. So, let’s see why you need to eat fish.
Improves vision
Fish — one of the best sources of omega-3, which have the ability to improve vision and overall eye health.
Lowers cholesterol
Fatty acids omega-3 significantly reduce the level of cholesterol in the blood, which is associated with the development of atherosclerosis.
Reduces the likelihood of developing autoimmune diseases
Eating fatty fish can prevent the development of autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes type. According to experts, the vitamin D is in fish, positively affects the immune system and carbohydrate metabolism.
Improves heart health
Fatty acids omega-3 can reduce inflammation and protect the heart from chronic diseases. In addition, eating fish reduces the likelihood of developing heart failure and ischemic heart disease.
Relieves the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis is chronic inflammation of the joints. And frequent consumption of fish can reduce the pain in this disease.