The doctors tell her who it is especially useful to eat fish

Fish is one of the most important products for the human body.

All because due to fatty acids omega-3, it improves work of all internal organs. So, let’s see why you need to eat fish.

Медики рассказали, кому особенно полезно есть рыбу

Improves vision

Fish — one of the best sources of omega-3, which have the ability to improve vision and overall eye health.

Lowers cholesterol

Fatty acids omega-3 significantly reduce the level of cholesterol in the blood, which is associated with the development of atherosclerosis.

Reduces the likelihood of developing autoimmune diseases

Eating fatty fish can prevent the development of autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes type. According to experts, the vitamin D is in fish, positively affects the immune system and carbohydrate metabolism.

Improves heart health

Fatty acids omega-3 can reduce inflammation and protect the heart from chronic diseases. In addition, eating fish reduces the likelihood of developing heart failure and ischemic heart disease.

Relieves the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is chronic inflammation of the joints. And frequent consumption of fish can reduce the pain in this disease.

