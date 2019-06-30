The doctors tell her who it is useful to drink baked milk
Baked milk well, stimulates brain activity and is very useful for cognitive longevity, according to Ukrainian doctors.
Doctors from Kiev told in the media about why it is useful to drink malted milk. According to them, this product is very useful for the brain.
In particular, associate Professor Kyiv national trade-economic University Bogdan Golub said that the main value of boiled milk are polypeptides, amino acids and proteins – these substances are very important for proper functioning of the brain, they stimulate the activity of neural cells of the main organ of the CNS.
In turn, dietician Oksana Skitalinskaia said that in the baked milk contains vitamins a, E, D, and calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus. Thanks to this composition baked milk have a beneficial effect on the cardiovascular, visual system, stabilizes hormonal balance, enhances immunity, helps to overcome chronic fatigue.
Phosphorus and provitamin A present in the baked milk are responsible for the formation of new neurons and promote normal development and functioning of the nervous system. Another component of milk — thiamine (vitamin B1) and magnesium plays an important role in the prevention of blood clots.
Special favor baked milk brings to children and pregnant women — the abundance of calcium, it protects the baby from rickets.
Very useful baked milk and men. Included in its composition vitamins A and E, and salts of mineral origin have a positive effect on potency, thereby activates the glands of the reproductive system.