The doctors told how to be saved from sunburn
According to doctors, to take all necessary measures immediately after the first signs of burns.
First you need to find a cool place. If you feel dizzy, nausea and headache, immediately seek help from doctors. All of these symptoms can be a result of heat stroke.
When the problem does not seem so serious, try taking a contrast shower. Best of all eases discomfort water at room temperature. It is important to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. But in this case, the water should be very cold.
In severe pain it is advisable to drink painkillers. For example, dipyrone, ibuprofen, paracetamol. With the normalization of well-being do not immediately return to sun: the skin should be given time to recover.
But the doctor will be able to objectively assess your health condition and prescribe the necessary treatment. Often, specialists prescribe their patients the vitamins A, C, E to make the skin recover quickly.