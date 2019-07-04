The doctors told how to recognize dangerous moles
Every person has on their body moles.
Along with this, there is a perception that every mole is dangerous if it is mechanically damaged.
The danger of moles is that it can degenerate into melanoma. According to statistics, this rebirth happens infrequently, but risks still exist. Therefore, each person must know the signs of melanoma and to monitor the condition of your skin.
Signs of melanoma
It is understood that melanoma is one of the most dangerous types of cancer that growing fast enough. It is therefore important to be able to distinguish the first signs of dangerous moles that can turn into melanoma.
Asymmetry
Try to visually draw a line through the center of the mole. If both halves are symmetric, then no danger of such a mole, most likely, is not. If the mole is asymmetric and has a ragged border, it’s a reason to immediately go to the doctor.
A blurry outline
In addition to the ragged outline of a mole, it can be blurry and fuzzy. Try to examine the mole and determine its outline as accurately as possible.
Color
Melanoma is different from the normal moles do not only form, but color. A normal mole has a uniform color, mostly brown. If your mole has a heterogeneous or a strange color, then immediately go to oncodermatology.
The color of a melanoma can be different: blue, dark brown, white or even multiple colors. Even worse, if around the melanoma has redness or other discoloration of the skin.
Dimensions
The normal size of a mole, as a rule, does not exceed half a centimeter. However, the large size of the nevus does not mean that you have melanoma. For more accurate information needs to visit an oncologist, who will determine with precision the risk of your mole.
Feeling
Melanoma may be accompanied by unpleasant sensations. For example, a suspicious mole begins to itch, to itch, or even manifested pain. Also a sign of melanoma is change in size and color moles.
What to do?
Most importantly, do not panic. Most often, the person on the ground of nervousness set himself the wrong diagnosis and trying to find ways to treat melanoma. The percentage of degeneration of a nevus to melanoma is quite low. So try immediately to go to the doctor.
You should also know that in the early stages of melanoma can be effectively treated. It is important only in time to see a doctor and not jump to conclusions. A visit to the dermatologist or the oncologist will not take much time, but it will help to examine all suspicious moles.
According to statistics, the complete cure of melanoma at early stages is fixed at 98% of patients.
How to protect yourself from melanoma?
First and foremost, you need to start periodically examine your body for suspicious moles. Try to fix all moles on the body and give them a brief description. Six months later, repeat the inspection and examine changes from the description.
The main reason for the development of melanoma is exposure to ultraviolet radiation. Thus, sun lovers are at risk. Also, melanoma most often develops in people with fair skin.
Do not forget about visiting a doctor about a suspicious mole and exposed. Most often, the doctor offers to remove moles that are located in hazardous areas: waist, chest, armpits, groin. It is also recommended to remove those moles that protrude above the skin. It is not necessary to refuse the removal of such moles, because this process is virtually painless and does not leave any traces on the body.