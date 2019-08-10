The doctors told how to recognize protein deficiency
The signals of the body.
That body is clearly not enough protein, can indicate a special symptoms.
You should pay attention if:
You feel a constant irritability. The smallest thing can throw you off-balance, and the smallest offense loved ones leads to a violent reaction. There may also be some symptoms of depression: for example, increased anxiety or depressed state.
The inability to control the amount of food consumed. If you feel that you always want to eat something sweet or fatty, it is a clear sign of the protein deficiency in the body.
The appearance of spots on the skin. They usually have a lighter shade. To get rid of them quite simple: you need to start eating Chia seeds or sunflower seeds, almonds. They will have an ambulance and return the skin a healthy appearance.
Sleep disorders. May start as insomnia and hypersomnia. Should use foods fortified with protein, if faced with these problems.
The reduction in muscle mass. Especially critical for men who want to be in shape.
Brittle nails, hair, problems with teeth and bones.
Long recovery during colds and a long healing of wounds.