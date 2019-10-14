The doctors told like a walnut affects the body
According to doctors, the walnut is rightly called the king of nuts. Its use provides powerful support the body and immune system.
Doctors told how walnuts can affect the body. Experts note that the walnut has the most tangible health effect on the body from the variety of nuts.
In particular, walnuts have a high content of several vitamins, iron, magnesium, calcium. Magnesium has soothing properties, and calcium and phosphorus is useful in diseases of the bones.
Them vitamins in the composition of nuclei are E and A – substances that improve the functioning of all organ systems and purify your blood vessels of toxins and harmful cholesterol. Therefore, the walnut helps to strengthen blood vessels and purifies the blood, which is very useful for the active work of the heart and brain. By the way, walnuts are a lot of such substances as coenzyme Q10, which stimulates the activity of neurons and improves memory.
Few people know that walnuts can also improve the digestive system. They contain a protein that makes the stomach and intestines and relieves constipation, prevents the development of dysbiosis. Protein additionally improves the intestinal flora. Walnut kernel and is recommended for gastritis with high acidity.
Doctors say that in walnut are useful not only kernel, but also partitions the leaves. In its leaves contains flavonoids, ascorbic and caffeic acid, essential oils. Walnut leaves give a therapeutic effect in diarrhoea and skin diseases, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anthelmintic, tonic effect. Walnut oil is useful in urticaria, eczema, colds.