The doctors told me about the useful properties and contraindications of chicory
Chicory is used as a healthy alternative to coffee. The doctors spoke about the beneficial properties of the drink made from this grass. However, experts say, there are contraindications that should be considered in order not to harm the health.
A special powder or paste made from the plants available in retail chains, may be purchased by each. The plant includes inulin, have a positive effect on intestinal flora. One Cup of the beverage will help to avoid constipation and dysbiosis, it is useful to pregnant women should refrain from drinking coffee. Decreases the manifestations of heartburn, of heaviness in the stomach and preeclampsia. Chicory is very useful to patients suffering from obesity, hypertension and diabetes mellitus of the second type. Existing perennial grass components inhibit the desire to eat sweet. There is a significant amount of minerals and vitamins that support skin tone and rebuilding collagen fibers.
People with vein problems, you should not drink the drink from chicory. It is not recommended to combine it with antibiotics, spasms of the respiratory system and the presence of allergic reactions to ascorbic acid.