The doctors told me about the useful properties of plums
Plums rich in minerals and are an excellent source of potassium. They also contain antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals, cell-damaging, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
In plums low in calories (46 kcal per 100 g) and, therefore, they do not increase blood sugar levels. Here is a more detailed list of benefits of this superpage for health.
Plum strengthen the heart
Rich in antioxidants, plums improve and maintain heart health. Antioxidants prevent cholesterol oxidation and fight free radicals, helping to prevent heart disease and strokes.
Plum is good for digestion
Plums contain isatin and sorbitol, which help improve digestion and maintain intestinal health. You can eat fresh or dried plum in the prevention of constipation.
A reddish-blue color plum the skin caused by the pigment anthocyanin, which fights free radicals. Plum especially good for the prevention of breast cancer and oral cavity.
Plums improves blood circulation
Plums increase the body’s ability to absorb iron from foods. Moreover, they contain iron needed for hematopoiesis and prevention of anemia. In addition, the consumption of plums improves blood circulation.
Plums lower cholesterol in the blood
Fruits contain soluble fiber, which Find out how useful plum for health.
Plums rich in minerals and are an excellent source of potassium. They also contain antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals, cell-damaging, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
In plums low in calories (46 kcal per 100 g) and, therefore, they do not increase blood sugar levels. Here is a more detailed list of benefits of this superpage for health.
Plum strengthen the heart
Rich in antioxidants, plums improve and maintain heart health. Antioxidants prevent cholesterol oxidation and fight free radicals, helping to prevent heart disease and strokes.
Plum is good for digestion
Plums contain isatin and sorbitol, which help improve digestion and maintain intestinal health. You can eat fresh or dried plum in the prevention of constipation.
A reddish-blue color plum the skin caused by the pigment anthocyanin, which fights free radicals. Plum especially good for the prevention of breast cancer and oral cavity.
Plums improves blood circulation
Plums increase the body’s ability to absorb iron from foods. Moreover, they contain iron needed for hematopoiesis and prevention of anemia. In addition, the consumption of plums improves blood circulation.
Plums lower cholesterol in the blood
Fruits contain soluble fibre that helps reduce cholesterol in blood and prevents it from developing in the liver.
Plum is good for your skin
Consumption of plums improves skin condition. Fruits have anti-aging properties, making the wrinkles less deep. So drink prune juice to prolong the youth.helps reduce cholesterol in blood and prevents it from developing in the liver.
Plum is good for your skin
Consumption of plums improves skin condition. Fruits have anti-aging properties, making the wrinkles less deep. So drink prune juice to prolong the youth.
Plums are good for bones
According to several studies, consumption of plums improves bone health. Plums contain boron, which is important for maintaining bone density and maintain their health. The fruit is also rich in flavonoids and phenolic compounds that restore bone loss.
Plums help to heal the scars
Plums improves blood circulation that helps the skin quickly to heal and replace damaged tissue with new. Eating plums also improves the texture and elasticity of the skin. They prevent the appearance of age spots, freckles and cure some skin diseases.
Plums promote hair growth
Eat plums if you want to have thick and strong hair. Due to the high iron content they improve blood circulation, which slows hair loss and promotes the growth of new hair follicles.
Plum improves immunity
In plums contain vitamins – C, e, beta-carotene, dietary fiber and organic acids. Thanks to them the fruits strengthen the immune system and protect against colds and flu.
Who can’t eat plums
Even the most useful products have along with the indisputable advantages disadvantages. Plum, of course, are no exception.
With caution drain should be used for people who are prone to diarrhea.
People suffering from obesity should not eat more than 10 pieces of prunes a day, as it is a nutritious product.
Women in the lactation period should also refrain from eating plums both fresh and in dried form to prevent the occurrence of digestive disorders in children.