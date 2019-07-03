The doctors told me how cheese affects cancer
Cancer is one of the most insidious and dangerous.
Now to find someone who would not like to protect themselves and their family.
The same purpose, asked the doctor and scientist Joanna Budwig. She managed to find out exactly how cheese can cure cancer. Budwig devoted to the study of cancer all my life. She proved that cancerous tumors are formed by a lack of fatty acids in the body.
To avoid this deficiency, the doctor advises to eat cottage cheese and Flaxseed oil, which is rich in fatty acids. Linseed oil, more than any other, contains fatty acids Omega 3, easily digestible and does not cause allergies. Cheese also contains high levels of sulfobetaine.
Budwig found that this combination of cottage cheese and Flaxseed oil makes the latter more water-soluble, i.e. it is easier to assimilate by the body. Use only one linseed oil is harmless, but useless. Oil must be mixed with cottage cheese. Scientists have conducted research which has shown that the use of these products leads to the improvement of patients with cancer.
As a reference use, the doctor recommended to take a daily minimum of 100 grams of curd and 5 g of linseed oil. Depending on the extent of the disease, the diet to increase, but in reasonable limits.