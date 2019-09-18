The doctors told me what and who is harmful is chewing gum
Chewing gum is recommended by dentists for oral hygiene and to improve the condition of the gums.
Chewing strengthens the jaw in children and stimulates the salivary glands in adults. But the harm of chewing gum in promotional products is not neglected. Gastroenterologist clinic “Boris” Inna Fedorova told what dangers may lie in wait for lovers to chew gum.
Contributes to the thinning of the tooth enamel. While chewing gum in the mouth of saliva, and with it lots of enzymes. If you chew gum immediately after a meal, it will only stimulate the production of enzymes and help the body in digestion. But if you chew gum often and on an empty stomach, secreted saliva enzymes begin to eat away at the enamel. With several times grows the risk of tooth decay.
Drains saliva. The stimulation of the salivary glands by chewing gum the release of saliva, increasing its quantity. But if you chew gum a lot and often, over time, the amount produced by glands of saliva decreases, which leads to dryness of the mucous membrane. This, in turn, reduces the amount of saliva needed to moisten food. It is fraught with digestive disorders, dysbiosis and the emergence of Zayed.
Develop chewing muscles. In people with a childhood habit of chewing gum, due to frequent stimulation of the muscles of chewing muscles develops square American jaw.
Developing malocclusion. This also happens if you chew bubble gum from childhood.
Increase risk of development of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Of stomach chewing gum – food that enters the mouth and gives the bell to make the necessary for the digestion of substances: hydrochloric acid, gastric juice, bile, pancreatic juice, enzymes. If the stomach gets food, then the release of these substances occurs at idle, causing diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. This is especially true of the child’s body. The consequence of addiction to chewing gum can be pain and discomfort in stomach, sour taste, increased bile secretion, nausea.
Dentists recommend chewing gum after meals 2 to 5 minutes. Chewing gum frequently and on an empty stomach is not recommended. Absolutely can not chew chewing gum to satisfy hunger!