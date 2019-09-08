The doctors told me what deadly disease can cause obesity
The consequences can be dire.
Experts of the British charity Cancer Research UK have compared obesity to Smoking. According to them, the harm of excess fat on the body is comparable to the carcinogenic effect of cigarettes.
Scientists have already proved that obesity can trigger the development of four types of cancer: cancer of the kidneys, liver, intestines and ovaries.
The fact that excess fat “launches” a hormonal imbalance in the body begins to rapidly grow the level of estrogen and insulin, increases the risk of inflammation, which in turn adversely affects the process of cell division. It is in the process of recent and developing cancer.
Now experts examine the impact of obesity on the stomach, pancreas, breast, uterus, lungs and bone marrow.