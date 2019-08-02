The doctors told me what foods contain the most iron
Iron is required by the body for normal functioning.
There is a perception that apples and pomegranate is the perfect product for iron content, but it turns out it is not so.
Iron is one of the trace minerals that perform many important functions in our body. His main role in the fact that it is responsible for the level of hemoglobin in the blood, as well as transportorul oxygen to all cells, tissues and organs.
So, for proper functioning our body needs daily replenishment of iron with products in an amount of from 10 to 30 mg. Discover what food is a good source of this trace mineral and how to introduce it into your diet to maximize its absorption.
Shellfish
The honorable first place is occupied by shellfish per 100 grams contains 0.03 grams of iron and only 72 calories. This source of iron is among the top most useful products on the planet due to the high content of amino acids, B vitamins and other essential nutrients. Probably the only one, but significant disadvantage of shellfish is only the high price.
Liver
Regardless of who “gave” it to us (whether it is pork, or beef, or chicken), liver is an excellent animal source of iron. When it comes to products with high iron content, the level of assimilation plays a lesser role, and animal sources this indicator is more efficient than herbal.
Whole grains
Another alternative is “vegetarian” whole grains with high iron content, for example, quinoa, barley, rice and oatmeal. Additionally, the amount of iron can also be obtained from fortified cereals.
Dark green
Spinach and chard top the list of “green” products with a high content of iron, but with the task of providing the necessary quantity turnips and raw cabbage will cope not worse.
Nuts and seeds
Pumpkin seeds would be a great result of your search foods high in iron content and they fit perfectly in a balanced vegetarian diet. Nuts are also rich in iron: you should pay attention to pine nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, almonds and pistachios.
White beans and lentils
Lentils is one of the best products of those rich in iron, along with beans, garbanzo, peas and Lima beans. Black beans are not so good — they have much less content of this element. Soybeans Boiled soybeans — excellent source of iron, as, however, and tofu. But keep in mind that tofu also has a lot of calcium, and therefore the rate of absorption of iron will be lower.
Dark chocolate
Cocoa powder and dark chocolate are some of the most delicious of foods rich in iron, and in addition provide you with a healthy dose of antioxidants — they’re also good for Your health and for Your appearance.
It should be noted that products that increase the hemoglobin cannot be attributed, for example, eggs and blueberries, even though they contain large amounts of iron, since absorption of this trace mineral necessary for certain conditions.