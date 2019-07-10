The doctors told the risk of watermelons

On the shelves of our stores already have the first watermelons. Doctors told they can be dangerous.

Врачи рассказали, в чем опасность арбузов

Buying watermelon in early July — is akin to playing the lottery. There is no guarantee that you bought berry will be as useful as it is delicious.

The fact that in the cultivation of watermelon in greenhouses use large quantities of fertilizers, and during growth and maturation, they were treated with chemicals designed to kill weeds and pests. Health after consumption of such a product could be undermined.

Penetrating the watermelon chemicals cause General weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, and can lead to disturbances in the endocrine, cardiovascular, respiratory systems.

