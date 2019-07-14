The doctors told us about the benefits of black currant for health
In the composition of black currant has many useful substances and vitamins. Doctors told about the benefits of this berry for health, calling illnesses that it is best to use.
Experts recommend to eat the fruits of black currant for those who suffer from intestinal disorders and suffers from gastritis with low acidity. This berry is called cocktail of vitamins, as it contains in its composition of many different minerals, including vitamin C, volatile, lead, copper, manganese, silver, sulfur, and magnesium.
The berries can be used in completely different ways, and not only in pure form, but also make them juices, teas and jams. Applying them can improve the condition of the kidneys and to purify the blood, especially during colds. If necessary, fruits can be used as a diuretic and they also help to improve balance when disturbed metabolism.
However, there are contraindications. The product can not be thrombophlebitis, and in addition, it can impair health in people with hyperacidity of the stomach, ulcer and hyperacid gastritis.