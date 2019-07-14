The doctors told us about the benefits of black currant for health

| July 14, 2019 | Health | No Comments

In the composition of black currant has many useful substances and vitamins. Doctors told about the benefits of this berry for health, calling illnesses that it is best to use.

Врачи рассказали о пользе чёрной смородины для здоровья

Experts recommend to eat the fruits of black currant for those who suffer from intestinal disorders and suffers from gastritis with low acidity. This berry is called cocktail of vitamins, as it contains in its composition of many different minerals, including vitamin C, volatile, lead, copper, manganese, silver, sulfur, and magnesium.

The berries can be used in completely different ways, and not only in pure form, but also make them juices, teas and jams. Applying them can improve the condition of the kidneys and to purify the blood, especially during colds. If necessary, fruits can be used as a diuretic and they also help to improve balance when disturbed metabolism.

However, there are contraindications. The product can not be thrombophlebitis, and in addition, it can impair health in people with hyperacidity of the stomach, ulcer and hyperacid gastritis.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.