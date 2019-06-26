The doctors told, we do not recommend parsley and dill
Despite the fact that greens is perhaps the most useful part of a healthy diet, she has a lot of contraindications.
What herbs are contraindicated:
Green onions: do not use in food for people suffering from ulcer. You should be careful even those who have problems with the gastrointestinal tract.
Parsley: this green has a strong diuretic effect, which may give excessive load to the kidneys and bladder. So don’t get involved in it if there are issues with these bodies. Parsley is not recommended and pregnant women — it strains the muscles of the uterus.
Cilantro, celery: these types of greens rich in vitamin K, which promotes blood clotting. So they should not eat for those who have present problems with the cardiovascular system.
Dill: those who often suffer from low blood pressure, standing with a big wary of the use of dill. Its excess in the diet can cause dizziness, weakness and nausea.