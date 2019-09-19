The doctors told whether it is helpful to Wake up slowly
With the onset of autumn to Wake up early in the morning for work or school is getting heavier, and with a decrease in daylight but this problem is only compounded.
Waking up abruptly is harmful to health, said the doctors, and even more harmful for health! The fact is that while a person sleeps, all body processes slow down, even the blood starts to circulate more slowly. Because, just getting out of bed, we feel sleepy and can’t concentrate. And that is how you will spend your first minutes of awakening, depends on how vigorous and productive day.
Waking up in the morning is a little stress, because it is not necessary to aggravate it and abruptly jump out of bed, even worse – if you Wake up and tailgating all the time in the “delay”.
“It is better to wind the watch 15 minutes before the desired time and give yourself time to slowly Wake up.
Firstly, because the day will begin with something nice, and secondly, the process of awakening can be done much more effective if a few simple exercises.
Before you decide to get out of bed, close your eyes and massage your eyelids with light circular movements. 30 seconds will be enough to improve circulation, relieve edema of the lungs after sleep and Wake up the nervous system,” advised the doctor, Victoria Savitskaya.
It is further recommended to perform the following exercise, place the palms on the face, so that the big toes were a few inches from the ears. Now move your finger to the depression behind the ear, careful not to move the palm of your hand with slight pressure, begin to massage the face from top to bottom. Go from the temples to the chin at least 15-20 times – gets the blood moving and will be an excellent prevention of wrinkles.