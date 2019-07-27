The doctors told which menu helps to reduce the pressure

Doctors called products, the use of which will prevent the development of hypertension or serious to reduce the risk of problems. According to the findings of scientists from the University of Washington in USA, to lower blood pressure rich in potassium helps menu.

Врачи рассказали, какое меню помогает снизить давление

Cause high blood pressure is often excess sodium, so the presence in the diet of potassium-rich foods will reduce the risk of developing hypertension. In the case of the deficit is the trace element in humans can occur seizures or problems with the cardiovascular system. Especially, the potassium consumed in the process of sport or serious physical exercise.

To the rich this metal products physicians include bananas, orange juice, also the list includes grapes, potatoes, cherries, apples and onions. If you regularly include in your daily menu, it is possible to significantly reduce the risk of a failure of the cardiovascular system.

