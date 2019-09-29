The doctors told which products are especially useful for hypertensive patients
What kind of fruit is recommended.
People suffering from hypertension, it is important to eat foods that are rich in potassium, magnesium, fiber and vitamin C.
From fruit to prefer citrus, they are perfectly good for lowering cholesterol, and therefore atherosclerosis will be less. One orange a day is enough for prevention.
Also experts recommend to enter into the diet of legumes, in particular beans. And among nuts it is best to choose the almonds. It increases the elasticity of blood vessels, helps to control cholesterol levels.
But the main focus of the experts do on vegetables. They include potatoes, beet, red bell pepper and broccoli. They contain large amounts of vitamin C, and recommended by potassium, magnesium, calcium and fiber. But you need to consider the method of preparation and dosage. For example, broccoli enough 200 grams. And potatoes better for baking in skin, without using salt.
Also spinach, celery, and rose attracted the attention of specialists. Spinach contains large amounts of magnesium, which reduces the load on the heart. And celery helps reduce the production of stress hormones. Rosehip is very rich in vitamin C, and contributes to the expansion of blood vessels for smooth blood flow throughout the body.