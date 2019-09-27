The doctors told who absolutely can not eat nuts
Nuts are useful to our body, they contain many useful substances.
But as it turned out, the nuts are always and only in the absence of certain diseases.
Among the diseases in which walnuts, pine, almond, and other cannot be included in the diet, called SARS, sore throat, coughs and colds, as well as diathesis, urticaria, eczema, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
In addition to these nuts is contraindicated in enterocolitis, gastric ulcer, colitis and gastritis, duodenal ulcer disease.
Even healthy people it is not advisable to overdo it with nuts, so as not to cause vomiting, headache and nausea. And even poisoning.
In small doses the nuts will bring only benefits.