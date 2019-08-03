The doctors told who should not have blueberries

Everyone knows that blueberries — useful berry, which is rich in vitamins. However, not all you can often to use it.

Врачи рассказали, кому противопоказано есть голубику

In practice, blueberries rarely cause any side effects on the body. But just as with any product, greatly exceed the reasonable amount of berries is not recommended.

After all, blueberries contains a lot of nutrients that when entering the human body in excessive quantities can cause different signs of intoxication. This may be nausea, vomiting, headache and weakness.

Especially careful with the use of blueberries need to be pregnant women and those who are breast-feeding a baby.

In the latter case, a significant excess amount of product may cause Allergy or intoxication in a child. Not recommended by doctors to eat blueberries in any form for people suffering from biliary dyskinesia.

