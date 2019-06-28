The doctors told why men cannot give up meat
Regular consumption of pork will bring back the lost male power, and will make the head of the family is much smarter.
Traditionally, meat is the favorite dish of the men. However, the economic situation in Russia forced many men to abandon this product. Moreover, the idea of vegetarianism is increasingly forcing young boys to forget about the meat. Doctors are sounding the alarm, because to do so is strictly impossible.
As it turned out, meat is the most direct way to affect the male force, which in fact makes a man a man. Experts were called to the meat to increase potency. “Buck up, kiddo,” say the doctors, because all is not lost even under “most sluggish sails”.
So, it is scientifically proven that pork occupies the first place for impact on potency among all types of meat products. The fact that it contains arachidonic acid and selenium, which renew the cells of the body and help to cope with depression. In addition, the b vitamins will help “restore” the nerves and improve overall health, as well as significantly improve the mental abilities of men, making it literally wiser. However, the advantages of the use of this meat product does not end there.
Of all the advantages of pork can also be called the hormone of joy serotonin and reducing cholesterol. The last is affected by the high percentage of linoleic, linolevoy and arachidonic acids. They reduce the synthesis of cholesterol, consequently lowering its overall levels in the body. It also has a positive effect on potency, because the vessels are relieved and blood flows to organs fully.
Thus, doctors recommend that men with low potency actively to eat pork. Regular consumption of this type of meat for six months will return the lost power and will make the head of the family is much smarter.
Whatever it was, but it is worth noting that self-medicating can be very dangerous to your health. At low potency first need to consult with doctors and nutritionists, because each person has a different body, and a certain man pork may do more harm than help.