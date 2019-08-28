The doctors warned about the danger of using iodine
Doctors recommend to refuse the use of iodine for the treatment of wounds.
Experts say: “the classic” iodine for the treatment of wounds is outdated, this is too aggressive a tool for the treatment of wounds. Iodine can be dangerous because of its ability to cause burns and damage mucous membranes or soft tissues.
According to doctors, the use of iodine should only the treatment of “superficial abrasions or skin around the wound”, but not the actual wounds. Instead of the alcoholic iodine they recommend the use of modern disinfecting aqueous solutions.
“There are modern means on the basis of iodine that effectively prevent infection of a wound is its aqueous solutions Betadine, povidone-iodine yodopiron. They are able to to decontaminate the wound, but not so aggressive,” — said the surgeon Zaurbek Adyrkhayev.
Also, be aware that iodine can cause an Allergy, and its use is contraindicated for people with thyroid disease, as reported by the doctor Marina Anisimov.
According to Anisimova, as preparations antiseptics designed to deal with pathogens in the region of wounds, iodine and brilliant green is better than, for example, hydrogen peroxide.
“And iodine and brilliant green is better than just treatment of the wound with hydrogen peroxide because they have a more lasting effect,” said the doctor.