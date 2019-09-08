The doctors warned about the potential dangers of veganism
From animal products is better not to refuse.
This style of food causes a shortage of a nutrient is critical for brain health. It is found in meat, fish and eggs, this element is essential during pregnancy.
Experts from the UK came to the conclusion that trendy vegan diets lower the level of intelligence in the next generation. Today, the demand for plant food is constantly growing, however, those who completely deprive themselves of animal food sources forget that they can face deficiency of choline. This nutrient is critical for brain development. Choline is found in meat, fish, eggs and seafood. Experts point out that choline is particularly important during pregnancy, as it promotes healthy growth of child’s brain.
Nutritionists do not exclude that the mass refusal of food of animal origin can lead to an equally large deficit of choline from the next generation. Meanwhile, in the science appear more and more evidence that choline is extremely important for our brain.
Although the vegetable diet is very useful to humans for many other reasons, and another great benefit it brings to the environment, the shortage of choline can lead to extremely undesirable consequences.
Note that choline by the liver also produced, but in quantities that are insufficient to meet the basic needs of the human body. Therefore, we must obtain it from dietary sources.