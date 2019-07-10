The doctors warned that should be afraid of heart problems
Acute disorders of the heart, most of which falls on myocardial infarction, often occur in January and may, said the doctors.
Specialists analyzed data on about 10 000 cases of acute cardiac disorders. 90% of these cases occurred in myocardial infarction, and 10% on sudden coronary death. As a result of Russian cardiologists were able to determine in which months do people most often manifest as problems with the heart.
The results of the analysis of the data for a period of 10 years showed maximum frequency of occurrence of cardiac pathologies is in January and may – in the first month of the year their level is 11.7% higher than the annual average, the number of cases of unexpected cardiac arrest was raised in January by almost a third. But it is especially dangerous in terms of possible cardiac arrest was in may – their number this month increased by a quarter.
Low coronary violations took place in November — he was below the annual average of 7.8%, stated experts.
Experts attribute the increased incidence of heart pathologies in January and may with a large number of events that violate people’s daily routine, and more frequent feasts and the growth of alcohol consumption.
“Alcohol contributes to violation of the medication, which in combination leads to a rise in the number of acute coronary accidents,” – said the doctor-the cardiologist of the medical centre Anton Rodionov.
In addition, according to the doctors, for the aforementioned months marked by abrupt weather changes with the variations in atmospheric pressure and irregular temperature. For people with weakened cardiovascular system adverse climatic and natural changes can be very dangerous.
“A sharp differential in atmospheric pressure can cause a decrease or increase blood pressure, lead to stroke. Healthy people can easily withstand the vagaries of weather, the toga as a cardiovascular system of a patient may not cope with them,” — said Professor Alexey Repin.
Overall, the researchers reported, for periods with a large number of days with contrast changes of weather had the highest number of acute coronary disasters.