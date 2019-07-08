The doctors warned, this is dangerous to eat cottage cheese

Doctors told for whom eating cheese can be dangerous. Overall this product has a number of health benefits, however, there are contraindications.

Медики предупредили, кому опасно есть творог

As part of the cheese has a lot of vitamins and nutrients important for proper activity of the organism. Of particular benefit in this product is protein, because man, he absorbed much better than one that contains meat. Due to the slow digestion of the cottage cheese provides the feeling of satiety and suppresses hunger which prevents overeating. In addition, its presence in the diet helps to improve the condition of the bowel, reduce blood cholesterol, strengthen the skeleton and bone tissue.

To refuse cottage cheese better for those citizens who are suffering from atherosclerosis. The product is also contraindicated for people with diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and kidneys, and those with marked lactose intolerant.

