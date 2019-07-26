The doctors warned who are dangerous to eat gooseberries

| July 26, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Doctors have warned, in some cases, the use of gooseberry can be dangerous for health. Although this berry has a number of useful properties, there are contraindications.

Медики предупредили, кому опасно есть крыжовник

First of all to abandon the gooseberry should those who suffer from diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, including ulcer, gastritis, enteritis, and more. If you mix the fruit with milk or yoghurt, there is a risk of diarrhea, while its use with cottage cheese is not accompanied by side effects. The danger of gooseberries to be able to imagine and for people with allergies because even a small portion is enough for negative reactions.

The leaves of gooseberries differ a diuretic effect. Against the background of their prolonged use of the body can “clean up” some useful vitamins and minerals that threatening dehydration.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.