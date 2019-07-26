The doctors warned who are dangerous to eat gooseberries
Doctors have warned, in some cases, the use of gooseberry can be dangerous for health. Although this berry has a number of useful properties, there are contraindications.
First of all to abandon the gooseberry should those who suffer from diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, including ulcer, gastritis, enteritis, and more. If you mix the fruit with milk or yoghurt, there is a risk of diarrhea, while its use with cottage cheese is not accompanied by side effects. The danger of gooseberries to be able to imagine and for people with allergies because even a small portion is enough for negative reactions.
The leaves of gooseberries differ a diuretic effect. Against the background of their prolonged use of the body can “clean up” some useful vitamins and minerals that threatening dehydration.