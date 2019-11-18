The dog barks, but the caravan goes on: Rizatdinova responded to the accusations in a cold calculation
Favorite “Tancu z with stars”, which left the pair of Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona hammer, Anna Rizatdinova responded to the accusations in a cold calculation, the lack of emotion and focus solely on dance technique. The athlete, who off the air to air gets high marks from the judges, appealed to fans in Instagram. Anna thanked everyone for their support and assured that every dance is investing not only technical skills, but also the soul.
“Each of our dance with the “tight smile” and “cold emotions”, but primarily to the soul and from the heart! As my coach, great Deriugina Albina Nikolaevna “dogs bark, but the caravan goes!!!”, — wrote Rizatdinova.
Recall that in the final, she will battle with rivals Ksenia Mishina and Victoria of Bulitko, which, despite low judges ‘ scores, but the strong support of the viewers, are left in the project.
Fans of “Tanzu” suggest that the post Anna’s is Xenia, who in their speeches focuses on the emotional component of the dance.
“So happy throughout the project: in-room appliances were intertwined with art, and every dance we just performed, and was so worried!”, — wrote in Instagram Mishin.
Recall that in the past air participants performed two dances, one of the rooms they played with the coaches. How was the last broadcast, the details and all of the performances, see here.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter