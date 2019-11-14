The dog became famous in the network because of the unusual position in which it sleeps
Dog breed Shih TSU named Paninin living from a resident of the Philippines, Janes AMC, charming in itself. However, the heart of network users, Paninin won an unusual pose where she always sleeps. From birth, unlike his siblings, Paninis always sleeps only on his back — in a completely not typical of the dogs position, more like a human. So the dog feels most comfortable. Besides, she falls asleep anywhere. Sometimes in quite unexpected places.
The owner of the dog, according to Daily Mail, admits that the photograph of the sleeping darling became her favorite hobby.
AMC shares pictures of dogs on the Internet. She has hundreds of thousands of fans.
Paninin so popular that it became the heroine of many memes.