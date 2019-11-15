The dog became famous in the network resemblance to a Teddy bear (photos, video)
Living in Norway is a charming eight-month puppy named Oliver, a cross between the Pomeranian and toy poodle, became famous in the network because of its charming appearance. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, Oliver could claim the title of “cutest dog in the world.” His 23-year-old Stefan hosts Finstad and Sophie Lund say their pet is often mistaken for a Teddy bear.
“Sophie wanted to have a Cockapoo (a dog of mixed breed — a cross of Cocker Spaniel and poodle). But then we met Oliver and we instantly fell in love with him,” said Stefan.
The dog is already about 65 thousand followers on Instagram who look forward to his new photos and videos.
View this post in Instagram
My reaction to hair straightener!. .. See link in bio for the full video. .. .. #oliverthedogx #barked #fluffypuppy #teddybearface #dogreacts #fluffydog #goldenretriever #cavapoo #toypoodle #funnydog #cutestpuppyever #poodlepuppy # #perrosdeinstagram #dogyoutube # #puppyeyes #cutemixes #puppyface # #smallestdog #funnydogvideo # #poodlemix #dailyfluff # #perrito #9gag
See also: the Groom happy bride, giving her at the wedding of a kitten: the reaction of the girls captured photographer.
See also: Incredibly large cat eye made him an Internet sensation.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter