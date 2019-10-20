The dog brought the beer to his master and became a star Network
The dog alone opens the fridge, pulls out a beer and closes the door.
The Network became famous dog. which brings his master a beer from the fridge. It is stated in the story TSN, writes korrespondent.net.
The video shows how a dog breed Corgi, upon request of the owner goes to the fridge and opens it. On the bottom shelf, the dog gets a can of beer and brings a host.
After reminding the animal even comes back and closes the door. That dog was easier to open the fridge, its doors fastened a large rope with a flounce at the bottom.
For two days the movie has collected more than 600 thousand views. Its heroine is a dog breed gorgie nicknamed Ketchup from California. It even has its own page in Instagram, where her owners publish photos and videos.