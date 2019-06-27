The dog could not understand what turned her in to the shelter

Labrador etty looks around with eyes full of sorrow. He can’t understand what happened to him. Betrayed him after thanksgiving.

It happened after fourteen years he lived together with the owners. Etty was at the shelter. She was scared to feel unwanted and alone. Shelter workers wrote about the trouble that happened to etty in social networks. Fortunately, there were good man, very loving dog, who decided to shelter the ball and give her love and affection.

In the house he has lived a few dogs, but it are unable to stop him. Volunteers brought the old and the sick dog to his home. Seeing etty, who could not move independently, he hugged her hard. Poor dog for the first time in a long time in the shelter felt warm to the touch.

Tommy found out the disease of the dog and began to heal. After a while the dog began to walk around the yard, got acquainted with its inhabitants.

A little while later, Tommy wore a fringe collar and long, they slowly walked around the area. Man looking at the reanimated dog, and could not understand how it was possible to leave her in the lurch. Now the ball – his favorite. Admiring the dog, he admits frankly: “It struck my heart.”

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.