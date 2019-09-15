The dog crept up to the cats and forced them to take off
It turns out that cats can fly. Rather, what made the three cat — the main characters very funny movie — it was very like a flight.
Home predators sat in front of the glass door and watched the little bird, the relaxed pace on the street.
Because cats were so absorbed in the contemplation of birds of prey, they are completely disconnected from the rest of the world, as soon regretted.
Back when they approached the dog, wishing to see what is interesting happening on the street, observers are very scared and jumped. Although it was more like what they took off.