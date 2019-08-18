The dog danced with the bride wedding dance

Пес станцевал с невестой свадебный танец

Very touching!

The dancing dog won the Internet

The video became very popular video of a wedding where the bride performed a dance with your pet. We immediately see that prepared the dance for months. But the result turned out very vigorously and provocatively. No wonder the video has garnered over 45 million views online.

