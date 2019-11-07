The dog decided that the dishwasher itself unable to cope with dirty plates
November 7, 2019
Residents of Alberta (Canada) loaded the dishwasher with dirty plates, but got distracted and left the machine open.
Returning to the kitchen, the owners witnessed a gay scene, their dog decided that the machine itself will not do the job, and she needed some help, doing “pre-wash” — reports FaceNews.ua.
The behavior of the four-legged dishwasher is understandable — the owners ate fried bacon, so on the dishes left a lot of delicious fat that had to lick.