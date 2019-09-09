The dog hooked a cable channel for adults

Many people who get cable channels for adults, too shy to talk about it, and if they are to catch in the erotic viewing of programs that they begin strongly justified.

But Thomas Barnes from North Carolina (USA) and don’t need to make excuses, because his story is completely different. He really never thought to watch anything like that, but its a Bichon Frise named Marino, jumping on the couch, accidentally pressed a few buttons on the remote control.

Then there was an amazing coincidence — the dog is scored the correct combination in order to connect hosts an erotic channel. Thomas immediately called the cable company, explained what was the matter, asked him to disable unnecessary channel.

Alas, in the end of the month the man received a bill for cable, including the extra 70 dollars just for the same channel. Thomas, who is old and lives on a pension and disability allowance, said the money is too significant, so he filed a complaint, but it is unknown will the man meet.

