The dog is for emotional support passenger bit a flight attendant for American Airlines
The dog is for emotional support passenger 22 Jul bit a flight attendant on flight American Airlines.
The injury required the imposition of the injured five stitches, writes CNN.
The incident occurred on flight 3506 from Dallas (TX), Greensboro (North Carolina), operated by Envoy Air partner American Airlines.
Medical staff examined the man on arrival of the aircraft at the destination airport. He did not require any special treatment, and he received permission to return to Dallas, where he put five stitches.
American Airlines did not specify what type of dogs were involved in the incident.
The Association of flight attendants (AFA) called on the Department of transportation to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.
“What happened on the American Airlines flight is absolutely unacceptable and inexcusable”, — reads the statement of the Union.
“For many years, AFA has supported the role that trained animals can play to where their services are passengers, but we are also called to action concerning the setting of standards for animal emotional support,” added the Association.
American Airlines last updated its policy regarding animals for emotional support in March. As service animals on Board can be dogs, cats or miniature horses. Animals for emotional support may be just dogs or cats.
Passengers who want to take on Board the animal for emotional support must provide a document from a veterinarian certifying that the animal is healthy and received the necessary vaccinations.