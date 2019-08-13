The dog is hiding under the pillow when watching a horror movie
Funny videos with Pets gain more popularity in the network, and one of the highlights was the video with the dog, sat down to watch a horror movie with its owner.
Horror movies can see not all people what not to do and very impressionable dogs, as evidenced by one of the videos on the Internet.
In the video you can see how the boss in the company of his dogs settled down on the sofa to view TV popular horror film the Conjuring.
Initially everything is fine, and the dog enthusiastically watching what is happening on the screen. After one loud and frightening moment, the dog cringed, but continued to watch the movie. However, after a few minutes appears on the screen even more loud and scary frame, which the pet could not stand it, and then found a shelter under my pillow, where plaintive looked at his master.