The dog made a friendly “hunt” for the cat: funny frames
June 28, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The movie looked scary.
At first glance footage in Lafayette (Colorado, USA), do not Bode well, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
You can see the cat Leo, who calmly lie down on the floor while the puppy is Izzy began to hunt him. The young dog carefully stalking his prey, that one can suspect the ending of this scene — I’m sure everyone would have completed the final jump and fight.
However, nothing of the sort happened, and the hunt was not terrible. As soon as Izzy was getting close enough to Leo, he wagged his tail and began to sniff the friendly man. I must say that the cat reacted favorably to such games, so the stage was touching, and noted that most of the audience.
hronika.info