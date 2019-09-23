The dog makes desperate cries when it does not take for a walk
Dog named Rico from the Alamo (California, USA), has not the sweet temper.
With him in the house live two dogs, and the bulldog is often not very well behaved on walks, irritating their fellow men and not allowing them to enjoy the boardwalk.
As a result, the pet owners made the decision to walk them separately. But they took into account the fact that Rico will be completely not glad to such turn of events.
Every time the dog sees that other dog was taken outside, and leave it at home, and to be sure hold on the handles that he willfully popped out, he starts screaming like a stuck.
The owners say that the deafening screech dissatisfied Rico can be heard even through the closed door. However, they themselves, knowing that their pet throws tantrum on an empty place, I just can’t stop laughing listening to his vereschanie.