The dog on the walk brought to the owner almost a kilogram of gold

| July 24, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Собака на прогулке принесла хозяину почти килограмм золота

The man from the Australian city of Bendigo, found a bar of gold, when walking with two young daughters and a dog named Lucky. It turned out that the ingot weighs 624 grams. Estimated value of the ingot of such magnitude is not less than 35 thousand Australian dollars (636,4 thousand hryvnia).

Собака на прогулке принесла хозяину почти килограмм золота

“Usually, when you find such a large ingot, there is next to gold, — he explained. I hope that in our case it will be”.

rusjev.net

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.