The dog on the walk brought to the owner almost a kilogram of gold
July 24, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The man from the Australian city of Bendigo, found a bar of gold, when walking with two young daughters and a dog named Lucky. It turned out that the ingot weighs 624 grams. Estimated value of the ingot of such magnitude is not less than 35 thousand Australian dollars (636,4 thousand hryvnia).
“Usually, when you find such a large ingot, there is next to gold, — he explained. I hope that in our case it will be”.
rusjev.net
Loading...