The dog picked up a lost baby monkey and brought it to the police (video)
In the Indian city of Rehli (state Madhya Pradesh) the lost baby monkeys “picked up” near the lake street dog. The monkey climbed to the dog on his back, seeking his comfort. The dog reacted to the passenger is friendly, wagged his tail and bravely endured the attempts of a little girl to get her back. However, smart dog, apparently decided that the long term role of nurses is not good. And “passed” the monkey in the police coming to the station. There’s the foundling was fed a banana. And the ILO gave to the Rangers from the local nature reserve.
I believe that the monkey was taken from his mother, as she was wearing a collar.
Not all dogs are so tolerant to other people’s children. So, earlier “FACTS” he wrote about that baby Koala saddled up the dog, confusing it with mom. The dog to love that came and tried to get rid of these unwelcome rider, without showing, however, of aggression.
