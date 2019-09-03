The dog ruined the host, subscribing to the view, and the cat sent naked pictures of mistress…
An elderly resident of the U.S. state of North Carolina Thomas Barnes was trapped in a bad situation. He was ordered to pay for watching the Hustler channel on which the broadcast pornography. Although Thomas claims that did not order a paid subscription to a porn. To blame his dog breed Bichon Frise named Marino. According to Barnes, Marino jumped onto his bed — right on the remote and accidentally pressed the paw of the corresponding button.
As reported by News Observer, Barnes immediately called back to the company provider and informed about the error. They have promised to consider it. However, the following month, American sent us a bill, which also included the amount of in the amount of $ 70 per view x-rated channel. Thomas lives on disability benefits. And $ 70 is a lot of money. He paid the bill, ignoring the line, which was given Hustler. As a result, he turned off the TV. “70 dollars! You pull my food out of his mouth. It’s like that to steal money from me” — outraged 58-year-old man who filed a complaint with the Federal communications Commission.
And in the UK, according to the newspaper the Sun, the 27-year-old model Serena of Derosa living in Derby, blamed his cat that he sent pictures of her in the Nude absolutely unknown man. She left the phone without blocking on the bed, and in her absence kitty named angel began to ride across the screen and the result is sent naughty pictures to the seller of the car, which is eyeing studying the ads on the Internet girl.
The girl in the horror wrote the seller a message, in which he apologized and said that it wasn’t intentional. He did not answer. Serena says he was ready to die of shame.
