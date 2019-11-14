The dog-unicorn: the puppy has grown an extra tail on his forehead (photos, video)
In the U.S. state of Missouri shelter for dogs Mac’s Mission, where the abandoned animals live with injuries and genetic defects, looking for owners for a cute puppy, who was named Narwhal. Its full name — the Narwhal Little Magical Fluffy Unicorn. According to the Mirror, the puppy has two tails. And the second tail grew right in the middle of the forehead in the manner of the horns of the fabulous unicorn, or real marine life — whales.
Puppy who had a damaged foot, threw one on the street in the cold, where he was found by the shelter staff.
Photos and videos of the Whales posted on the social network Facebook, where he became a sensation. There gave the answer to the question of great interest for fans of Narwhal — no, wagging her tail, which is on his forehead, he can’t.
Vets say the puppy is healthy. And a second tail, which it absolutely is not worried, no need to remove. “More tail to nothing attached and it is of no use — but to make its owner the coolest puppy in the world!” — written by employees of the center of Mac’s Mission after a visit to the vet.
There were already a lot of wishing to take an unusual puppy home.
