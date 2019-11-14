The dog vypivka: the dog chewed a hole in the door to get at the liquor store (photos)
In the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, where in the beginning of the year intensified the radical elements, recently there was a curious incident: the dog chewed a hole in the door to get at the liquor store on the street Bakhmetiev. This writes the KP.
It is reported that the dog was found by the staff of the rapid response team (RRT). A detachment went to the store after the burglar alarm went off. But instead of rogue soldiers found a strange mongrel that teeth managed to tear a thick plastic door.
Citytelecom and pushed: Siamese cat saved the life of one-year-old toddler (video)
Seeing people in uniform, the dog hurried retreat from the scene, and stop he did not.
“The crew of GBR scared pooch rushing to alcoholic Goodies. The bottle was unharmed, suffered only a door”, — reported in a press-service of the team.
Why the dog needed to go into the liquor store, the guards did not fully understand. In their opinion, the animal was interested in snacks to alcohol, which is also sold in the store. At the same time, social media users joked that the dog just went for a beer to the owner, but not in time to close the store.
The publication notes that this is not the first attack on the liquor store. Just a month ago in the same store caught the real robbers.
but it is also a brave dog that Canada had saved from the wheels of your friend’s car.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter