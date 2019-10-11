The dog was distinguished by a very unusual appearance, but behind it lies horrible story
Dog named JAX impresses many, but few people know, I had to go through a cute animal and its owners.
So handsome!
Once JAX was a very ordinary boy, unremarkable. However, after the dog is two years things started to change: suddenly, the face started to lighten, and the animal almost ceased to navigate in space.
The vets were puzzled, they had a variety of diagnoses, from allergies to the gene defect.
While the hosts were trying to understand what is happening to their pet, JAX was almost blind.
Eventually settled on one: JAX had a “uveodermatologic syndrome”, a strange and extremely rare condition. Its essence is that the immune cells JAX decided to go against the body and destroy the other, resulting in disrupted pigmentation and was amazed at vision.
Alas, no cure strange disease is not, can only suppress the activity of cells so that they do not harm the body. All this is done through regular injections. They prolong the dog’s life.
Yes, JAX can live about the same as in the middle and the dogs live.
The owners of the dog thought it makes sense to tell a creepy story to warn everyone: not always the appearance defect is only a defect. Be careful and carefully observe the status change of their favorites!