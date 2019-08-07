The dog was offended and threw a tantrum when she stopped to give a treat: a video naughty…
Living in the U.S. state of Indiana French bulldog named Cashew won the network its exceptional sensitivity. Newspaper Daily Mail published the video, which the owner refuses to give the dog his favorite treat — Cheerios cereal, claiming that he had eaten more than enough. An abused dog growls, barks, and whines and howls in protest defiantly turning to the hostess back and his whole appearance indicating that the dog is not always man’s best friend.
The woman tries to explain to the dog that him longer — but he is not willing to listen, interrupting her speech with his complaints to life. However, as soon as the hostess asks: “If I give you some more Cheerios, you stop screaming?”, — Cashew miraculously stops a tantrum, shuts up and calmed down, took a wait. Video on this breaks, but the American admitted that he still broke down and gave the dog an extra portion of Breakfast cereal.
