The dog was stolen “Mercedes” and made road accident
A dog named Duke, a couple from San Francisco left in a locked Mercedes-Benz S430 2001, writes avtoblog.ua. Due to the technical characteristics of this model animal was able to turn the box into neutral, take a ride behind the wheel and become the perpetrator of a traffic accident. Jenny and Jim black, the owners of the Duke, told local media that their pet has managed to wrap the leash around the gear stick and shift it from Park to neutral. The fact is that due to design features S430, the selector can be moved without pressing on the brake pedal – enough to hit hard on to the lever (this option is available in case needed to tow the car). Apparently, Duke was able to use this method to remove the Parking mode. The car rolled, hit a bin and crashed into a concrete fence. On the return of Jenny and Jim found the following picture: their “Mercedes” was half hanging off the curb, around were scattered the elements of fencing, and Duke sat in the driver’s seat with “a smile” from ear to ear. In the accident he was not injured.