The dog who saved Obama family, received the award
A dog named Hurricane was awarded the order of merit at a special ceremony. In 2014, he detained the intruder who jumped the White house fence and eluded the patrols. In the grips of a criminal Hurricane was badly damaged, but now he’s fine.
Now he is playful and affectionate, but few could have predicted that before the Hurricane was experienced assistant of the US secret service.
In October 2014, when President Barack Obama and his family was in the White house, the attacker managed to overcome the barrier and escape from the first kinologicheskogo calculation, abandoned the intercept. But then in the case entered a Hurricane and officer Marshall Mirarchi.
“As soon as he saw the target, I gave him the command. He sped past our staff and knocked to the ground the offender. Usually it all ends, and the offender arrested. This time it was different,” recalls the officer.
The intruder stood up and began to beat the dog with his fists, feet and toss him from side to side.
“Usually, no one beats a dog for so long and cruel. I had the impression that the person does not feel pain. I had to watch it. It was one of the most pathetic sights in my life,” added the officer.
Despite such opposition, the Hurricane grabbed the offender with a death grip. As a result, the man was detained, but the dog suffered greatly.
“When I brought him to the car, he looked at me so that I could read his thoughts. He would say to me: “Father, I did a good job.”He didn’t know what defended the White house that the President was inside. He did all this for me,” says Mirarchi exciting.
A few days ago of a Hurricane in London he presented the Order of merit award which is given to the animals for outstanding service to the society.
On the way to another country the dog was honored as a VIP person.
Dog breed Belgian shepherd retired in 2016, and not being able to recover after the end of otaki. Now he lives a happy life as an ordinary dog.