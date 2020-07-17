The dollar accelerated higher before the weekend
The dollar is already sold at 27.5 UAH
The U.S. currency more expensive for almost a week and before the weekend approached 27,5 UAH.
The dollar exchange rate in exchange offices of the Kiev banks have accelerated the growth in the end of the week, according to данныеBIN.ua.
So, on Friday, 17 July, the selling rate of cash dollar rose by 15 cents to 27.45 UAH/USD, buying rate — 11 cents of 27.15 to UAH/USD.
The average rate of buying the Euro rose by 11 kopecks to 30,67 UAH/EUR, the selling rate is 14 cents to 31.27 UAH/EUR.
Note,the dollar began derogatively weekend, but in the middle of the growth stopped vozobnovilis the day before.
According to the survey, business expects further growth of the dollar and the Finance Ministry say that the reasons for this.
